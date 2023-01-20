US woman sprays police, flight attendants with fire extinguisher at airport: Report

A woman has been arrested after she reportedly used a fire extinguisher on flight attendants and police officials at United State's Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, when security personnel were confronting her, as she tried to open a secured door inside the airport, Fox News reported. The incident took place at around 9.30pm.

A video of the incident shows Jennifer Kaye Holder arguing with airport staff and claiming someone else paid for her meal. A fire extinguisher is eventually picked up by her and she sprayed it inside the crowded airport. The clip shows people attempting to escape from the cloud of chemicals she sprayed from the extinguisher.

According to the police, they found the woman spraying the fire extinguisher between Gates D7 and D9. When police officers approached her, Jennifer sprayed them with a fire extinguisher. She was later taken into custody.

As per People Magazine, the Atlanta Police said Jennifer "continued to behave erratically and combative, by spitting and kicking at officers".

"Officers attempted to make contact with the female, but she was non-compliant and sprayed officers with the fire extinguisher," the police report stated. “Despite being assaulted, officers were able to detain the combative female”, according to a statement by the Atlanta Police.

Reportedly, three flight attendants were rushed to a hospital with breathing problems. Holder, meantime, was moved to the Clayton County Jail following the incident, pending assault charges

