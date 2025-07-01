Woman uses ChatGPT to slash 10 lakh credit card debt in 30 days

A woman in Delaware, United States, made ChatGPT her personal financial adviser and used the AI chatbot's tips to pay off credit card debt, which is $23,000. Allan thought of using AI to give her the “momentum” to pay off the credit card debt.(Pexels)

Jennifer Allan, 35, took inspiration from the 30-day challenges trending on social media platforms. She decided to use ChatGPT every day for 30 days, paying off more than $12,000 of her debt ( ₹10,27,000).

“…Whether that was brainstorming side hustles or just giving me a little structure”, she told Newsweek.

The realtor and content creator recounted her “struggle with money” during her whole adult life. Allan said that while she makes enough, she was never taught financial literacy. “I avoided budgeting and I figured if I just kept working harder, I could out-earn the problem,” she said.

Allan said that it worked for a while, “until it didn't”.

She said that things “unravelled” after the birth of her daughter, with NICU, postpartum recovery and other expenses that come along with a newborn.

Allan recalled that she “shut down emotionally”, using credit cards to keep things afloat, according to Newsweek. “We weren't living lavishly. We were just surviving,” she said, adding that the debt kept piling up.

Following this, Allan thought of using AI to give her the “momentum” to pay off the credit card debt.

ChatGPT's one-challenge-a-day for Allan

According to Newsweek, ChatGPT would suggest one challenge every day which would help Allan in saving or earning a little money. These included cancelling a subscription, filing for unclaimed money, selling items through Facebook Marketplace.

The chatbot even suggested searching for coins in old purses and in between couch cushions. This earned Allan about $100.

ChatGPT also advised her to look through her apps and accounts. Following this advice, Allan discovered more than $10,000 lying in a brokerage account and from finance apps like Venmo.

“I'm super, super happy with that. I've essentially paid half of my debt off,” Allan said in a clip posted to her TikTok account