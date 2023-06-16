Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Door to dialogue with US 'always open': China

Door to dialogue with US 'always open': China

Reuters |
Jun 16, 2023 01:10 PM IST

China and the US must develop relations on the basis of mutual respect and equality, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing.

China's door to dialogue with the United States is always open, and communications between the two countries have never stopped, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gestures during a regular press conference in Beijing, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. China announced the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat on Tuesday in retaliation for Ottawa ordering a Chinese consular official to leave the country over alleged threats he made against a Canadian lawmaker and his family. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) ///(AP)

China and the US must develop relations on the basis of mutual respect and equality, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press briefing in response to a question regarding US officials' low expectations on Secretary of State Antony Blinken's upcoming visit to Beijing.

Topics
united states dialogue china equality
