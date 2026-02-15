Amid US-Iran tensions, talks of a deal now include aircraft, energy: Top points
Amid the ongoing US-Iran tensions and apprehensions of a possible military action, Tehran has showed readiness for “compromises” to revive a nuclear deal with the United States and is pursuing a nuclear agreement with America that delivers economic benefits for both sides, an Iranian diplomat reportedly said.
"For the sake of an agreement's durability, it is essential that the U.S. also benefits in areas with high and quick economic returns," Hamid Ghanbari, foreign ministry deputy director for economic diplomacy , was quoted as saying by Iran's Fars news agency.
Ghanbari said that common interests in the oil and gas fields, joint fields, mining investments, and even aircraft purchases are included in the negotiations with the US.
While tensions between the two showed slight tapering-off with Iran's conciliatory tone, Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi called for massive demonstrations across major cities in the world demanding regime in Tehran particularly in response to the recent crackdown on protests against the clerical regime over economic woes.
In Munich, about 250,000 people held protest demonstration in response to Pahlavis's call against Iran's government led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.
Here are top points about the fresh developments in Iran-US tensions:
- ‘Energy, mining, aircraft deals in US-Iran talks’: Iran's diplomat Ghanbari told Fars news agency that common interests in the oil and gas fields, joint fields, mining investments, and even aircraft purchases are included in the negotiations. He further argued that the 2015 nuclear pact with world powers had not secured US economic interests.
- US delegation to meet Iranian officials in Geneva: A US delegation including envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner is scheduled to meet Iranian officials in Geneva on Tuesday, Reuters reported. The bilateral talks will be mediated by Oman.
- ‘Open to compromise’: Iran's deputy foreign minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said in an interview with the BBC that Tehran was ready compromise on its nuclear programme. However, Ravanchi added that US should lift the sanctions. . The ball was “in America's court to prove that they want to do a deal,” Ravanchi said.“If they are sincere, I'm sure we will be on the road to an agreement.
- ‘Change, change, regime change’: A massive rally was held in Munich on Saturday which saw a massive crowd of about 250,000 people, according to the Associated Press. The rally saw people beating drums and chanting slogans for regime change. The crowd chanted slogans like “Change, change, regime change” and waved green-white-and-red flags with lion and sun emblems. this flag was used by Iran before the Islamic Revolution of 1979 in which Iran's monarchy under the Pahlavi dynasty was overthrown, sending the family into exile.
- Pahlavi's ‘global day of action’ call: Exiled crown prince, Pahlavi, termed the massive rally as "global day of action" to support Iranians in the backdrop of nationwide protests in Iran to which the clerical regime responded with a brutal crackdown leading to death of thousands of people.
- ‘Will the world stand with Iran?’: Calling for support from the democracies across the world, Pahlavi warned that more deaths in Iran would occur "if democracies stand by and watch". "We gather at an hour of profound peril to ask: Will the world stand with the people of Iran?" he was quoted as saying. He further said that the survival of Iran's government “sends a clear signal to every bully: kill enough people and you stay in power.”