Amid US-Iran tensions, talks of a deal now include aircraft, energy: Top points

Amid the ongoing US-Iran tensions and apprehensions of a possible military action, Tehran has showed readiness for “compromises” to revive a nuclear deal with the United States and is pursuing a nuclear agreement with America that delivers economic benefits for both sides, an Iranian diplomat reportedly said. A woman comforts one of the protesters as the supporters of Iran's exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi attend a demonstration in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) (AP)

"For the sake of an agreement's durability, it is essential that the U.S. also benefits in areas with high and quick economic returns," Hamid Ghanbari, foreign ministry deputy director for economic diplomacy , was quoted as saying by Iran's Fars news agency.

Ghanbari said that common interests in the oil and gas fields, joint fields, mining investments, and even aircraft purchases are included in the negotiations with the US.

While tensions between the two showed slight tapering-off with Iran's conciliatory tone, Iran's exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi called for massive demonstrations across major cities in the world demanding regime in Tehran particularly in response to the recent crackdown on protests against the clerical regime over economic woes.

In Munich, about 250,000 people held protest demonstration in response to Pahlavis's call against Iran's government led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Here are top points about the fresh developments in Iran-US tensions: