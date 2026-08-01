US-Iran war latest update: Trump accuses Tehran of ‘terrorist behaviour’, vessels in Hormuz Strait still being hit

US President Donald Trump has threatened more strikes on Iran as the United States, amid attacks on its bases in West Asia/Middle East, presses for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Hours later on Saturday, Kuwait, which houses US bases, said it responded to a new round of drone attacks from Iran.

Trump said that the US military will hit Iran very hard

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In the strait, meanwhile, another tanker was struck on Saturday.

On another front, Israel heavily struck the Gaza Strip even as the Palestinian militant group Hamas agreed to disarm.

Here are the most important developments in the region

US threatens new strikes in the conflict with Iran

Speaking to reporters on Friday during a Cabinet meeting at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, Trump said the US was determined to "win" in Iran and indicated military operations would continue. He added that the US would hit Iran "very hard" until it "can't take it anymore."

Also Read | See the New Fronts of the Iran War Erupting Across the Middle East

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{{^usCountry}} Later in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated the administration's frustration, saying Tehran had signed a memorandum of understanding with the US on a truce last month but soon "broke it, shot at commercial ships, and killed American soldiers." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated the administration's frustration, saying Tehran had signed a memorandum of understanding with the US on a truce last month but soon "broke it, shot at commercial ships, and killed American soldiers." {{/usCountry}}

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“President Trump is not going to stand by and allow this terrorist behavior to occur,” Leavitt said in a statement on Friday evening. “Iran will continue to pay until they come to the table in, what President Trump deems, a meaningful way.”

Iran military accusing US of fuelling tensions in West Asia

Iran's military accused the United States of fuelling tensions in West Asia on Saturday, cautioning countries in the region against working with Washington as the conflict continues.

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"The United States is rapidly moving down the path of escalating tensions in the region. Any country serving as a defensive shield for criminal and aggressive America will be engulfed by the flames of war," Ali Abdollahi, head of Iran's military central command, said in a statement read on state television.

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump reiterated threats to hit Iran "very hard".

US media reported he was considering renewed heavy attacks as soon as this weekend, including against energy infrastructure targets.

New attacks on Kuwait and on shipping

Kuwait's military said on Saturday that its forces were responding to drone attacks, which were part of Iran's assaults on the country. In a statement, Major General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, spokesman for Kuwait's defence ministry, said the drones hit “a number of vital facilities”, including a government structure in the country's north. He said there were no casualties.

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Also Read | India helped 2,557 nationals to return from Iran since start of West Asia conflict

The British Navy said a tanker was hit and another explosion took place near a separate vessel in the Strait of Hormuz off Oman on Saturday. It added that neither incident resulted in any casualties.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organisation said an unidentified projectile hit a vessel on Friday, 11 nautical miles northeast of Lima, Oman, causing damage to its engine room. On Saturday, it reported a large splash and an explosion near another tanker 21 nautical miles northwest of Khasab.

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Iran has repeatedly attacked vessels attempting to transit through the Strait of Hormuz without its authorisation as part of its ongoing conflict with the US

Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas says it will disarm

At least two people were killed and dozens injured in central Gaza after intense Israeli strikes on Friday night, according to local health officials.

Also Read | Donald Trump is stalling for time in the war with Iran

The strikes came after Hamas confirmed on Friday that it will disarm in a potential breakthrough for ending the war in Gaza, though major obstacles remain.

Israel has yet to comment officially on the Hamas deal, which is part of a US-brokered ceasefire announced last October. The agreement calls for Hamas to disarm and cede power to an independent Palestinian administration, with Israel withdrawing and an International Stabilization Force being deployed.

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In a post on X on Friday, Israeli far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir described the deal as "unacceptable" and said military operations in Gaza should continue.

“Israel must win,” he said.

Elsewhere in the region: The other strait and beyond

Eight Saudi vessels were forced to reroute from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait after the Iran-backed Houthi rebels announced a blockade on Saudi shipping. In a statement on Friday, Houthi military spokesperson Brig Gen Yahya Saree said the ships diverted around the Cape of Good Hope to bypass the blockade.

Israeli forces in southern Lebanon destroyed an underground tunnel network beneath the Crusader-era Beaufort Castle, which they say served as a Hezbollah command centre. The 12th-century fortress, also known as Al-Shaqif, was seized by Israeli troops in May and was recently inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List despite Israeli objections.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said the Israeli operation sent "negative messages" ahead of talks in Rome, where Israeli and Lebanese officials are expected to resume negotiations on an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon in return for Hezbollah's disarmament.

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(With inputs from AP and AFP)