U.S.-Iranian Trash Talk Is Disrupting Peace Negotiations

As fragile U.S. talks with Iran got under way last weekend in Switzerland, President Trump tossed an unexpected grenade—a social-media threat to attack Iran if it didn’t stop funding its allied Lebanese militia Hezbollah. President Trump at the Group of Seven summit in France earlier this month.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the chief Iranian negotiator, was unaware, having left his phone outside the negotiating room. When an aide briefed Ghalibaf on the president’s comment, he turned to chide his U.S. counterpart, JD Vance, people familiar with the matter said.

Ghalibaf calmly told the vice president the threats were a breach of the opening paragraph of the memorandum of understanding Trump had signed just days earlier committing the U.S. and Iran not to attack or threaten each other. Then his team ended the face-to-face talks.

“I told Vance, ‘Today your president has issued threats. Understand that we never negotiate under threats or pressure,’” he said in an interview with Iranian state television Tuesday. “The American side sought another meeting through the mediators, but we refused.”

The people familiar with the matter gave a similar account of the confrontation.

Inside the room, Vance told the Iranians that Trump meant that if Tehran violated the deal, the U.S. would respond, said a U.S. official familiar with the negotiations. Vance pushed for a break in the talks to allow the Iranians time to consider the proposals, not because of Trump’s post, the official said. Later, he defended Trump, saying he was responding to Iranian “trash talk” in order “to correct the record” without elaborating.

It wasn’t the first time Trump’s social-media outbursts had become a disruptive wild card in the talks. Mediators repeatedly warned the U.S. during the long negotiations that the posts were threatening efforts to close a deal. They tried to get Iran to ignore what he says in public and focus on what his negotiators said in private.

The effort underscores the new reality Trump has created for diplomacy with his unrestrained, highly public style and reliance on nontraditional envoys in place of seasoned diplomats.

The back and forth involves a lot of theater. After issuing a profanity-laced warning to Iran in April to open the Strait of Hormuz, adding “Praise be to Allah,” Trump told an aide he wanted to look as unstable as possible to prod Iran to the negotiating table. He later threatened to destroy Iran’s export terminal at Kharg Island, its power plants and its civilization.