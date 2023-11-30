‘Utter dismay’ at Buckingham Palace after Piers Morgan reveals names of ‘racist’ royals on air

Piers Morgan has come under fire after naming the two senior royals who allegedly had “concerns" over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s skin colour. Piers identified the two people on his Talk TV show. He even later posted it for his social media followers.

It was previously reported that the royals’ identity had accidentally been revealed in Dutch copies of Omid Scobie’s new bombshell book – Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. On Tuesday, November 28, Xander Publishers claimed the US requested them to halt sales on the book in Holland.

“I can’t talk about the details,” a spokesperson for the publishing house said, according to the Daily Mail.

“We have, however, received a request to put the title on hold, and that is what we have done,” the rep added. “We are awaiting further instructions. I do not know how long this will be.”

Omid does not name the people who allegedly questioned the Sussexes’ son Archie’s skin colour, in the final edition of the book. The author refused to reveal the names due to libel laws.

What did Piers Morgan say?

After the names went viral on social media, royal sources told The Mirror that there was “utter dismay” at Buckingham Palace and that the royal family is “considering all options,” including legal action.

“Because I don't believe any racist comments were ever made by any of the Royal Family, and until there is actual evidence of those comments being made, I will never believe it,” Piers said.

“But now we can start the process of finding out if they ever got uttered, what the context was, and whether there was any racial intent at all – like I say, I don't believe there was. The royals who are named in this book are…,” Piers added, revealing the names.

‘I think we should all keep our mouths shut’

Royal commentator Angela Levin told the Daily Mail, “I think it's the wrong thing to do, because that, in a way, is helping Harry and Meghan to smirch the royals... to punish the royals and humiliate them.”

“It's just so unnecessary and spiteful and nasty,” she said, adding, “I think it's very wrong of him to name it. I think we should all keep our mouths shut because we're not on Omid's side are we? He's certainly not. He's not on Harry's or Meghan's side, and I think it's therefore a mistake.”

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams also said that Piers “should not have named them,” adding that “the circumstances of this are extremely serious.”

Back in March 2021, Meghan told Oprah Winfrey during an interview that a member of the family had said something about “how dark” Archie’s skin would be when he was born. Archie was born in May 2019. Meghan is biracial.

The Duchess said that she was also told her son would not have a royal title, to which Oprah asked if it was “because of his race.” Meghan then claimed that there were multiple conversations about Archie’s skin. “About how dark your baby is going to be?” Oprah asked. “Potentially, and what that would mean or look like,” Meghan replied.

Harry and Meghan never publicly named the person, but Harry ruled out the possibility that it could be his late grandparents – Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Omid’s book, however, claims that Meghan named two people who made such remarks, in private letters she exchanged with King Charles III in 2021.

