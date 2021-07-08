Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Vaccinated British travelers no longer need to isolate under new rule
world news

Vaccinated British travelers no longer need to isolate under new rule

Under existing rules on foreign travel, visitors to more than 100 destinations including the US market and some of the most popular European destinations are required to isolate for 10 days on their return to the UK.
Bloomberg | By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Ministers have been working on remodeling of pandemic rules for foreign trips to give more freedom to fully vaccinated passengers returning to England from destinations on the government’s amber list.

UK officials have strategized a plan which is expected to come into force this month under which British travelers who have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine will no longer need to isolate when they return home from moderate risk countries.

Ministers have been working on remodeling of pandemic rules for foreign trips to give more freedom to fully vaccinated passengers returning to England from destinations on the government’s amber list.

Instead of isolating at home for 10 days, travelers will be told to take Covid-19 tests after arrival under the new rules, which are due to be finalized on Thursday and could take effect as soon as July 19, people familiar with the matter said, reports Bloomberg.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will set out the measures in a statement to the UK Parliament. He will also give detail as to how the new rules will affect under-18s who are not currently being vaccinated.

Under existing rules on foreign travel, visitors to more than 100 destinations including the US market and some of the most popular European destinations are required to isolate for 10 days on their return to the UK.

This is because these destinations are on the government’s amber list, rated as medium risk for coronavirus. The government currently advises Britons not to travel to destinations on the amber list or the high risk red list, with only a handful of countries judged to be safe enough to put on the green list.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid 19 news covid recovery coronavirus coronavirus vaccine coronavirus news
TRENDING NEWS

This IFS officer motivated kids from a Nashik village to care for birds

Sonu Sood thanks KTR for treating him with ‘world’s best veg biryani’

Wholesome exchange between delivery man and customer leaves people chuckling

Nasa posts pics that show off two different aspects of Whirlpool Galaxy
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP