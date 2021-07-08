Vaccinated British travelers no longer need to isolate under new rule

UK officials have strategized a plan which is expected to come into force this month under which British travelers who have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine will no longer need to isolate when they return home from moderate risk countries.

Ministers have been working on remodeling of pandemic rules for foreign trips to give more freedom to fully vaccinated passengers returning to England from destinations on the government’s amber list.

Instead of isolating at home for 10 days, travelers will be told to take Covid-19 tests after arrival under the new rules, which are due to be finalized on Thursday and could take effect as soon as July 19, people familiar with the matter said, reports Bloomberg.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps will set out the measures in a statement to the UK Parliament. He will also give detail as to how the new rules will affect under-18s who are not currently being vaccinated.

Under existing rules on foreign travel, visitors to more than 100 destinations including the US market and some of the most popular European destinations are required to isolate for 10 days on their return to the UK.

This is because these destinations are on the government’s amber list, rated as medium risk for coronavirus. The government currently advises Britons not to travel to destinations on the amber list or the high risk red list, with only a handful of countries judged to be safe enough to put on the green list.