Van Gogh' iconic 'Sunflowers' back on display at London gallery after being vandalised

Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' painting has been cleaned and put back on display at London's National Gallery after it was vandalised by climate activists protesting against fossil fuel extraction.

The development – which came about six hours after the incident – was confirmed by the gallery. It also said the painting was “unharmed”, barring "some minor damage to the frame".

Climate activists of a group called ‘Just Stop Oil’ had thrown soup over one of the Dutch painter's most iconic works – in a bid to draw the attention of the British government to the upcoming oil and gas projects, which they wanted to be halted.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media platforms, showed two protesters splashing soup from two cans over the oil painting and its gilded frame.

The duo later glued themselves to the gallery wall and asked: “What is worth more, art or life?”

“Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?”

#UPDATE

The gallery in Trafalgar Square said the protesters caused "minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed". The painting went back on display a few hours after the attack@AFP 🎥 pic.twitter.com/GDmUlCYVGY — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 14, 2022

No damage was caused to the masterpiece due to the glass shielding it.

Two people were arrested by London’s Metropolitan Police on suspicion of criminal damage and aggravated trespass, news agency AP reported.

The 'Sunflowers' painting is among the best-loved works of Van Gogh.

The painting – targeted by activists to make a point – is one of the several versions painted by him in the late 1880, most of which are on display in galleries and museums across the world.

The group involved in the incident has drawn both attention and criticism for targeting artworks in museums.

They had earlier glued themselves to the frame of an early copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s 'The Last Supper' at London’s Royal Academy of Arts, and to John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” in the National Gallery.

(With AP inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON