Vanished into thin air! Cleveland teen Keshaun Williams' mysterious disappearance sparks abduction fears and Amber alert

It has been reported that, on 17th June, a Saturday night, Keshaun Williams, 15, disappeared from a house party in Cleveland. He last contacted his mother at roughly 10:30 p.m. to inform her that he’ll soon be back home from a party. Keshaun Williams,15, lives in Cleveland, U.S. (US Today screenshot/twitter )

It has been almost two weeks, no one has seen or heard from the Cleveland boy. Keshaun's mother, Sherice Snowden has been worried about the disappearance of her beloved son.

On Wednesday, Newburgh Heights Police Chief John T. Majoy informed at a news conference that the police are investigating the case as a potential abduction, and after Keshaun's disappearance on June 17, the Amber Alert was issued.

Sherice Snowden said that the family members made frantic attempts at calling his phone but it went straight to voicemail.

Snowden further added at a news conference at the Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults, “Me and Keshaun always keep in contact. He calls me every day. We’re very big on communication. He’s never been away from home for this amount of time. This is very irregular for my son to not return home because we keep in contact and are very close,” on Wednesday.

Snowden informed that on the day of the party, she didn't observe any change in her son's behavior. She mentions that together, they cooked breakfast and she also braided his hair. She was aware that he had gone out for a party but Keshaun did not notify her about the location. Snowden mentioned her son is highly intelligent and charismatic. In his free time, he worked at the church and was a sincere student.

Snowden asserted, “The community is very big on helping Keshaun. He’s a very loved kid and everyone knows him in the community. He’s very helpful and respectful so this is very blindsiding.”

Whereas, Keshaun’s friends saw him when the party ended but they separated. He was left behind, Snowden said. “Everything after the party was a blur, that is why we’re trying to get more concrete information about who was at the party.”

He was last seen wearing black joggers, a black shirt and gray and red Jordan sneakers. He had braids in the back and the side hair was neatly shaved.

He is 5.7 inches tall and weighs 58 kg. There is a $1,500 reward for anyone who can assist to bring Keshaun back home. Anyone with information related to Keshaun’s disappearance is urged to contact the Cleveland Police Department.

Snowden cried, “Please Keshaun come home. If anybody his whereabouts or if anybody has my child, can you please let me child come home. Keshaun has a whole life ahead of him … Keshaun is all I have, that’s my heart.”

