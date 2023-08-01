Vibrant and health-conscious Russian influencer, Zhanna Samsonova, known as Zhanna D'Art has died. News reports indicate that her untimely death was the result of a prolonged struggle with starvation and exhaustion, attributed to her exclusive exotic fruit diet.

For years, Zhanna had passionately advocated a raw vegan lifestyle on her popular social media accounts. Her diet mainly consisted of fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies, and juices, all of which she believed would lead her to optimum health. However, her rigid adherence to this exotic fruit diet appears to have taken a severe toll on her body.

One of Zhanna's close friends, who tried to intervene and urged her to seek medical treatment, shared their anguish after hearing the tragic news with Newsflash. 'Zhanna’s idle stagnation was causing her to melt before our eyes, but she believed everything was fine. Only her eyes, merry eyes, and gorgeous hair compensated for the dreadful sight of a body tortured by idiocy. Forgive me if it sounds harsh.’

Zhanna's mother disclosed to Russian newspaper Vechernyaya Kazan that her daughter's health worsened due to a "cholera-like infection" and the added strain of malnutrition caused by her vegan diet. This situation took a turn for the worse during her tour of Southeast Asia, where she eventually passed away on July 21st. However, there has been no official statement on the cause of her death.

Zhanna described herself as, “I eat simple food, although I have a lot of experience as a raw food chef. I love creating my own recipes and inspiring people to eat healthier.”

Zhanna's dedication to a raw vegan lifestyle stemmed from the desire to maintain a youthful appearance, inspired by her peers who seemed to defy aging by following non-restrictive diets. Unfortunately, her choice to consume only exotic fruits led her down a dangerous path, depriving her body of essential nutrients. She wanted to build a little community of those, who is on the some path as her and had been travelling across India, Vietnam, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

Experts believe consequences of her strict diet regimen cannot be understated. Proper nutrition is crucial to sustaining a healthy body, and depriving oneself of vital nutrients can lead to severe health issues, such as anemia, heart problems, and damage to the nervous system.

While her demise highlights the potential dangers of extreme dieting, it is essential to remember that a balanced and well-rounded approach to nutrition is vital for overall well-being.'

