RIP Remi Lucidi: Instagram daredevil 'Remi Enigma' dies after 721ft fall from Hong Kong skyscraper

Daredevil Remi Lucidi, popularly known as 'Remi Enigma' on Instagram, met his untimely demise after falling from the top of a towering Hong Kong skyscraper. The 30-year-old thrill-seeker had a reputation for scaling buildings, cranes, bridges, and more, captivating his over 3,000 followers with heart-stopping photos and videos from dizzying heights. Daredevil 'Remi Enigma' tragically falls to death from Hong Kong skyscraper. Instagram sensation's daring stunts leave followers in shock and awe.(Remi Enigma)

During his latest escapade, Lucidi climbed the 68-story Tregunter Tower, soaring 721 feet above the ground in Hong Kong's upscale Mid-Levels area. Witnesses reported that he was spotted knocking on the windows of the penthouse, seemingly attempting to get back inside the building. But, before help could reach him, he plunged to his death.

Lucidi's Instagram feed was a gallery of astonishing photographs, capturing him fearlessly clinging to the spires of tall buildings across the globe, from Dubai to Bulgaria and his native France. Often foregoing safety harnesses, he pushed the boundaries of what many considered possible.

During one of his stunts, Lucidi balanced himself on the edge of a 980-foot-high chimney in France, leaving viewers both awe-struck and anxious. His death has sent shockwaves through the online community, with followers pouring in heartfelt tributes and messages of admiration.

Authorities found Lucidi's sports camera at the scene, containing videos of his adrenaline-pumping activities. His passion for exploration and love for heights defined his life, and the tragic accident left a void in the hearts of many.

Reflecting on the young daredevil's personality, the owner of the hostel where he was staying shared, "He was healthy and fit and happy-faced. He told me he was going to hike a mountain when I asked where he was going. He said he wanted to hike a lot when he was here."

As friends, family, and followers mourn the loss of Remi Lucidi, the French consulate has been informed of his passing, while authorities continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding his fatal fall.

