Search
Tue, Jan 06, 2026
New Delhi oC

Reports of gunfire, explosions near Miraflores Palace in Caracas after Delcy Rodriguez oath; videos

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jan 06, 2026 07:00 am IST

Gunfire and explosions were reported in Caracas hours after Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as interim president.

Reports of fresh gunfire and explosions surfaced from Caracas, Venezuela, on Monday, hours after Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took oath as the interim president after the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro by the United States.

A satellite image shows the Miraflores Palace before the U.S. strikes, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 1.(via REUTERS)
A satellite image shows the Miraflores Palace before the U.S. strikes, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 1.(via REUTERS)

Locals shared videos that showed armed individuals near the Miraflores presidential palace. Sounds of explosions and gunfire can be heard.

At least one video has been verified to have taken place on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, other videos showed armed individuals on the street near the Miraflores Palace. Here's a video:

Note: Ht.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

The tensions between the United States and Venezuela peaked on January 3 when the US Army's Delta Force unit stormed the presidential palace and captured President Maduro in an unprecedented operation. He was deported to New York and made his first court appearance on Monday in Manhattan, where he pleaded not guilty. President Maduro faces charges related to narco-terrorism and gun possession.

In the absence of Maduro, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, a staunch Maduro ally, was sworn in as the interim president on Monday. Rodriguez faces intense pressure from the United States with Trump warning that she could face a “very big price,” possibly worse than Maduro’s, if she does not cooperate with the demands of the US, which includes "total access" to its resources.

This is a breaking news.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Reports of gunfire, explosions near Miraflores Palace in Caracas after Delcy Rodriguez oath; videos
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2026 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On