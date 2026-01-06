Reports of gunfire, explosions near Miraflores Palace in Caracas after Delcy Rodriguez oath; videos

Reports of fresh gunfire and explosions surfaced from Caracas, Venezuela, on Monday, hours after Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took oath as the interim president after the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro by the United States. A satellite image shows the Miraflores Palace before the U.S. strikes, in Caracas, Venezuela, January 1.(via REUTERS)

Locals shared videos that showed armed individuals near the Miraflores presidential palace. Sounds of explosions and gunfire can be heard.

At least one video has been verified to have taken place on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, other videos showed armed individuals on the street near the Miraflores Palace. Here's a video:

Note: Ht.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

The tensions between the United States and Venezuela peaked on January 3 when the US Army's Delta Force unit stormed the presidential palace and captured President Maduro in an unprecedented operation. He was deported to New York and made his first court appearance on Monday in Manhattan, where he pleaded not guilty. President Maduro faces charges related to narco-terrorism and gun possession.

In the absence of Maduro, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, a staunch Maduro ally, was sworn in as the interim president on Monday. Rodriguez faces intense pressure from the United States with Trump warning that she could face a “very big price,” possibly worse than Maduro’s, if she does not cooperate with the demands of the US, which includes "total access" to its resources.

This is a breaking news.