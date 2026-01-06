End of NATO coming? Denmark PM's stern warning to Trump against Greenland invasion

The United States' capture of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro has opened a Pandora's box of fears for other nations that have been at the receiving end of threats from Donald Trump. The most prominent of them is, perhaps, Greenland - an autonomous territory under Denmark. Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen delivers the New Year's speech at Marienborg in Kongens Lyngby, on January 1, 2026. (AFP)

Following the arrest of Maduro, Trump issued threats to territories by Mexico, India, Iran, Cuba, Colombia and Greenland on Monday, suggesting an operation akin to Venezuela in these countries "sounds good” to him. Amid that, Mette Frederiksen, the Prime Minister of Denmark, has issued a stark warning to Trump, suggesting that attacking Greenland would mean the end of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Frederiksen argued that Greenland, by virtue of being governed by the Kingdom of Denmark, is also a member of NATO owing to Denmark's membership in the organization. As a result, an attack on Denmark would mean a violation of Article 5 of the treaty, which prohibits an attack on a member country.

"But I also want to make it clear that if the United States chooses to attack another NATO country militarily, then everything will come to an end, including our NATO and thus the security that has been provided since the end of World War II," Frederiksen said.

She then warned that "everything could end" with the actions of Trump. I believe in democracy, and I believe in the international rules of the game," she said.

"And of course, I also believe that borders should not be changed by force, in either way. This is not only the Danish and Commonwealth position. Fortunately, it is also Europe's."

Also read: US-Venezuela tension LIVE | ‘I am still President of my country’: Maduro in US court, rejects charges

Germany Reiterates NATO Commitment to Defend Greenland

Following Danish PM Mette Frederiksen's comments, Germany also reiterated NATO support for Denmark in the event of an US invasion of Greenland. “Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark,” German Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul said Monday.

"Greenland, like the Faroe Islands, is part of the Kingdom of Denmark," he said. "Since Denmark is a part of NATO, Greenland will, in principle, also be defended by NATO. If there are further requirements to strengthen defence efforts regarding Greenland, then will have to discuss it together with the framework of the alliance."