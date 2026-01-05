US-Venezuela tension LIVE: Nicolas Maduro brought to New York court, to appear before judge later today
US-Venezuela tension LIVE: While Nicolas Maduro's court appearance is imminent, tensions have now flared between the US and Colombia, with President Gustavo Petro vowing "to take up arms" amid threats from Donald Trump.
- 7 Mins agoMexican President responds to Donald Trump
- 10 Mins agoMexican President reiterates stand
- 13 Mins agoThe diplomatic passport charge
- 14 Mins agoIndictment alleges Nicolas Maduro's ‘logistical support’ for drug cartels
- 16 Mins agoCharges against Nicolas Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured along with his wife by the US forces on Saturday and was brought to New York City, where he will face criminal charges. US President Donald Trump announced that till a power transition happens in the South American nation, the US will “run” Venezuela.
“We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition," he said.
In the absence of Maduro, Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered the country's Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, to serve as the acting president. The ruling said the court would further deliberate to “determine the applicable legal framework to guarantee the continuity of the State, the administration of government, and the defence of sovereignty in the face of the forced absence of the President of the Republic,” reported news agency Reuters.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Monday he would "take up arms" in the face of threats from Trump. Petro, a former guerrilla who has for months been the target of insults and threats from Trump, said on X: "I swore not to touch a weapon again... but for the homeland I will take up arms again."
US faces heat over operation in Venezuela
Several nations across the world, including China, Russia, and others, condemned the US military operation in Venezuela, which happened on Saturday and expressed support for Venezuela.
China said that it is “deeply shocked and strongly condemns the use of force by the US against a sovereign country and the use of force against the president of a country”
Russia's foreign ministry called US' action “an act of armed aggression against Venezuela" which is “deeply concerning and condemnable”.
“In the current situation, it is important, first and foremost, to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialogue,” said Russia's foreign ministry.
Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said, "The bombings on Venezuelan territory and the capture of its president cross an unacceptable line. These acts represent a grave affront to Venezuela's sovereignty and yet another extremely dangerous precedent for the entire international community."
How India reacted
Reacting to the US strikes on Venezuela, India expressed “deep concern” over the action and called on all parties to address issues peacefully through dialogue to ensure stability in the region.
“India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region,” read the statement by India's external affairs ministry.
US–Venezuela tension LIVE: Mexican President responds to Donald Trump
Responding to US President Donald Trump’s accusations that Mexico has not done enough to combat drug trafficking cartels, Sheinbaum asserted the cooperation between Washington and Mexico City.
“Mexico cooperates with the United States, including for humanitarian reasons, to prevent fentanyl and other drugs from reaching its population, especially young people. We do not want fentanyl or any drug to get near any young person — whether in the United States, in Mexico, or anywhere else in the world,” she said, according to CNN.
US–Venezuela tension LIVE: Mexican President reiterates stand
US–Venezuela tension LIVE: Mexican president Gloria Sheinbaum has again spoken out against the US intervention in Venezuela and the seizure of its President Nicolas Maduro.
“Mexico’s position on any form of intervention is firm, clear and historic,” Sheinbaum told a news conference in Mexico City on Monday.
“Mexico reaffirms a principle that is neither new nor open to ambiguity: We categorically reject intervention in the internal affairs of other countries. The history of Latin America is clear and compelling. Intervention has never brought democracy,” Sheinbaum said.
“Only the people themselves can build their own future, decide their path, exercise sovereignty over their natural resources, and freely define their form of government,” she added.
US–Venezuela tension LIVE: The diplomatic passport charge
Nicolas Maduro is accused of selling Venezuelan diplomatic passports to known drug traffickers and facilitating flights under diplomatic cover to bring drug proceeds back from Mexico to Venezuela.
US–Venezuela tension LIVE: Indictment alleges Nicolas Maduro's ‘logistical support’ for drug cartels
The indictment alleged Maduro and his allies “provided law enforcement cover and logistical support” to major drug trafficking groups, such as the Sinaloa Cartel and Tren de Aragua gang. These criminal organisations sent profits to high-ranking officials who protected them in exchange, the DOJ said.
US–Venezuela tension LIVE: Charges against Nicolas Maduro
US–Venezuela tension LIVE: The US justice department indictment alleged that Nicolas Maduro and other Venezuelan leaders have, for more than 25 years, "abused their positions of public trust and corrupted once-legitimate institutions to import tons of cocaine into the United States."
US–Venezuela tension LIVE: Nicolas Maduro to appear for arraignment in New York later today
US–Venezuela tension LIVE: Nicolas Maduro will appear before a judge for arraignment in a New York courthouse later today.