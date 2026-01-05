US-Venezuela tension LIVE: Nicolas Maduro brought to New York court, to appear before judge later today

Live

By

US–Venezuela tension LIVE: Security stands outside the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse as ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro awaits his arraignment hearing on January 5, 2026 in New York.

US-Venezuela tension LIVE: Venezuela's ousted leader, Nicolas Maduro, has been brought to the New York Federal Courthouse for his appearance before a judge later today, which will be his first public appearance since a US raid led to his ‘capture’ on Saturday from Caracas. On the other hand, Maduro's successor, Delcy Rodriguez, has signalled her willingness to cooperate with the US. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was captured along with his wife by the US forces on Saturday and was brought to New York City, where he will face criminal charges. US President Donald Trump announced that till a power transition happens in the South American nation, the US will “run” Venezuela. “We're going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition," he said. In the absence of Maduro, Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered the country's Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, to serve as the acting president. The ruling said the court would further deliberate to “determine the applicable legal framework to guarantee the continuity of the State, the administration of government, and the defence of sovereignty in the face of the forced absence of the President of the Republic,” reported news agency Reuters. Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Monday he would "take up arms" in the face of threats from Trump. Petro, a former guerrilla who has for months been the target of insults and threats from Trump, said on X: "I swore not to touch a weapon again... but for the homeland I will take up arms again." US faces heat over operation in Venezuela Several nations across the world, including China, Russia, and others, condemned the US military operation in Venezuela, which happened on Saturday and expressed support for Venezuela. China said that it is “deeply shocked and strongly condemns the use of force by the US against a sovereign country and the use of force against the president of a country” Russia's foreign ministry called US' action “an act of armed aggression against Venezuela" which is “deeply concerning and condemnable”. “In the current situation, it is important, first and foremost, to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialogue,” said Russia's foreign ministry. Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said, "The bombings on Venezuelan territory and the capture of its president cross an unacceptable line. These acts represent a grave affront to Venezuela's sovereignty and yet another extremely dangerous precedent for the entire international community." How India reacted Reacting to the US strikes on Venezuela, India expressed “deep concern” over the action and called on all parties to address issues peacefully through dialogue to ensure stability in the region. “India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region,” read the statement by India's external affairs ministry. ...Read More

