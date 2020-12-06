e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Venezuela’s last democratic institution poised to fall to Nicolas Maduro

Venezuela’s last democratic institution poised to fall to Nicolas Maduro

Voter turnout is expected to be between 25% and 36%, according to Venezuelan pollsters. A win for Maduro will further weaken the position of opposition leader Juan Guaido, recognized as the legitimate ruler of Venezuela by the US and dozens of its allies

world Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 18:42 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
President Nicolas Maduro is poised to regain control of Venezuela’s National Assembly on Sunday, in a vote that’s being boycotted by the main opposition parties
President Nicolas Maduro is poised to regain control of Venezuela’s National Assembly on Sunday, in a vote that’s being boycotted by the main opposition parties(AFP)
         

President Nicolas Maduro is poised to regain control of Venezuela’s National Assembly on Sunday, in a vote that’s being boycotted by the main opposition parties.

His almost inevitable landslide will cement his grip on the last major institution in the country that has democratic legitimacy.

A win for Maduro will further weaken the position of opposition leader Juan Guaido. He is recognized as the legitimate ruler of Venezuela by the US and dozens of its allies, but that’s based on his status as head of congress, which he is about to lose.

Guaido and his allies are boycotting the election, citing the absence of international monitors, while a minority segment of the opposition is taking part.

Turnout is expected to be between 25% and 36%, according to Venezuelan pollsters. In the last congressional vote held in 2015, participation was 76%.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., with results expected Sunday evening.

Fewer people will turn out this time because the election is not perceived as credible, said Luis Vicente Leon, director of Caracas firm Datanalisis.

“This electoral event will have neither massive opposition witnesses, nor credible audit, nor trusted automated voting systems, which makes it difficult to be sure of its real results,” Leon said.

The government is trying to boost turnout through cash payments and food handouts. Maduro even promised to grant “special prizes” to the 100 communities with the highest participation rates.

With no real opponents and widespread apathy, the government could win between 190 and 230 of the 277 seats, according to Caracas-based political risk firm ORC Consultores. The new assembly will take over on January 5.

Maduro will likely try to use control of the National Assembly to try to bypass US sanctions and attract some foreign investment, especially through oil ventures, according to ORC director Oswaldo Ramirez. The assembly has to approve such investments.

Although the main opposition parties won’t participate, some of them will still appear on the ballot. That’s because the top court -- packed with Maduro loyalists -- suspended and replaced the boards of those parties to hand them over to government allies in an attempt to boost the election’s appearance of legitimacy.

The economy is suffering through its seventh straight year of contraction, with food shortages and annual inflation of 6,600%.

tags
top news
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
India dials up ties with Gulf countries, sharpens the contrast with Pakistan
Pune hosp starts Sputnik V phase two trials, volunteers under observation
Pune hosp starts Sputnik V phase two trials, volunteers under observation
Fierce three-cornered contest in Kerala local body polls
Fierce three-cornered contest in Kerala local body polls
Clashes mar outreach programmes of BJP, TMC in poll-bound Bengal
Clashes mar outreach programmes of BJP, TMC in poll-bound Bengal
‘Haste’: Pawar underlines why govt is facing outrage from farmers
‘Haste’: Pawar underlines why govt is facing outrage from farmers
Here are some important WhatsApp features coming to your phones soon
Here are some important WhatsApp features coming to your phones soon
2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya heroic seals T20I series for India
2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya heroic seals T20I series for India
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
‘We’re winning this election’: Donald Trump at first post-poll rally
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In