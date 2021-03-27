Home / World News / Venezuelan President Maduro's Facebook account frozen over misinformation
world news

Venezuelan President Maduro's Facebook account frozen over misinformation

"Due to repeated violations of our rules, we are also freezing the page for 30 days, during which it will be read-only," a Facebook spokesperson said.
AFP | | Posted by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 09:00 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (REUTERS/Manaure Quintero/File Photo)

Facebook said Saturday that it was "freezing" Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's page for a month after repeated violations of the platform's rules against Covid-19 misinformation.

"Due to repeated violations of our rules, we are also freezing the page for 30 days, during which it will be read-only," a Facebook spokesperson said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook account venezuela
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP