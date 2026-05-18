Very close to killing every architect of October 7 massacre, says Israeli PM Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel had almost completed a key goal of the war in Gaza -- eliminating all those responsible for orchestrating the October 7 attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Sunday that Israeli forces currently control 60 percent of Gaza's territory.(Reuters)

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His remarks followed the Israeli military's announcement that Ezzedine Al-Haddad, commander of Hamas's armed wing, had been killed in an airstrike in Gaza on Friday.

In the aftermath of the October 7 assault, Netanyahu pledged to target and eliminate the masterminds behind the attacks, which, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures, resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people.

"I promised that every single architect of the massacre and the hostage-taking would be eliminated down to the last one, and we are very close to completing this mission," Netanyahu said during the weekly cabinet meeting, describing Haddad as a "despicable terrorist".

Since Hamas's cross-border assault, the Israeli military and intelligence services have waged a campaign targeting the group's senior political leaders and militant commanders in Gaza and across the region.

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{{^usCountry}} During the war triggered by the Hamas attacks, Israel has claimed responsibility for assassinating several Hamas leaders, including the group's former political chief Ismail Haniyeh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the war triggered by the Hamas attacks, Israel has claimed responsibility for assassinating several Hamas leaders, including the group's former political chief Ismail Haniyeh. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Israeli soldiers also killed Yahya Sinwar, who was widely regarded as a key mastermind behind the October 7 attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Israeli soldiers also killed Yahya Sinwar, who was widely regarded as a key mastermind behind the October 7 attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mohammed Deif, the longtime commander of Hamas's armed wing and considered an architect of the attack, was also killed during the war. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mohammed Deif, the longtime commander of Hamas's armed wing and considered an architect of the attack, was also killed during the war. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Israeli strikes have also targeted Hamas operatives in Lebanon, as well as senior Iran-backed Hezbollah commanders allied with the group, including former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Israeli strikes have also targeted Hamas operatives in Lebanon, as well as senior Iran-backed Hezbollah commanders allied with the group, including former Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Netanyahu, meanwhile, reiterated on Sunday that Israeli forces currently control 60 percent of Gaza's territory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Netanyahu, meanwhile, reiterated on Sunday that Israeli forces currently control 60 percent of Gaza's territory. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The statement suggests that the military has continued to expand its operational presence in Gaza, following recent media reports that Israeli troops had advanced toward a newly-designated "Orange Line". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement suggests that the military has continued to expand its operational presence in Gaza, following recent media reports that Israeli troops had advanced toward a newly-designated "Orange Line". {{/usCountry}}

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Under the terms of the US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in effect since October 10, Israeli forces were to withdraw to a so-called "Yellow Line" in Gaza, leaving them in control of more than 50 percent of the Palestinian territory.

"We have Hamas in our grip. We know exactly what our mission is, and our mission is: To ensure that Gaza will never again pose a threat to Israel," Netanyahu said.

Israel's military campaign against Hamas since the October 2023 attacks has killed at least 72,763 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to the territory's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority.

Despite an October ceasefire, Gaza remains gripped by daily violence as Israeli strikes continue, with both the military and Hamas accusing one another of violating the truce.

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At least 871 Palestinians have been killed since the truce began, according to the territory's health ministry.

The United Nations considers these figures reliable.

Over the same period, the Israeli military said five soldiers have been killed in Gaza.

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