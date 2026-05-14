Vessel seized off UAE's Fujairah port heading toward Iranian waters, says UK agency

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations on Thursday said that a vessel anchored off the coast of the United Arab Emirates's Fujairah has been seized and is heading toward Iranian territorial waters.

The vessel was seized about 70 km northeast of the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah.(Reuters/Representational Image)

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The vessel was seized about 70 km northeast of the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah. The maritime organisation also said that the vessel was boarded by unauthorised personnel while at anchor.

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{{^usCountry}} The development comes at a time when tensions have persisted between the UAE and Iran after the latter's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, warned the UAE against ‘colluding’ with Israel. Without naming the UAE directly, Araghchi said “colluding with Israel to sow division will be held to account”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The development comes at a time when tensions have persisted between the UAE and Iran after the latter's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, warned the UAE against ‘colluding’ with Israel. Without naming the UAE directly, Araghchi said “colluding with Israel to sow division will be held to account”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The post came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office released a statement saying a “secret visit” was made to the UAE in a bid to improve Israel-UAE relations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office released a statement saying a “secret visit” was made to the UAE in a bid to improve Israel-UAE relations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In the statement, Israel claimed that in the midst of the Operation Roaring Lion, PM Netanyahu visited UAE and met with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. “The visit led to a historic breakthrough in relations between UAE and Israel,” the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the statement, Israel claimed that in the midst of the Operation Roaring Lion, PM Netanyahu visited UAE and met with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. “The visit led to a historic breakthrough in relations between UAE and Israel,” the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

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However UAE denied the claims, stating “any claims regarding unannounced visits or undisclosed arrangements are entirely unfounded.”

Also read: Air India cuts international flights, including to US, Europe, amid US-Iran conflict: Check full list | India News

Fujairah is an important oil export terminal and the UAE’s main port outside of the Persian Gulf. It has been repeatedly attacked during the war with Iran.

Earlier, Iranian drones targeted an oil industry complex at Fujairah. Three Indians were injured in the Iranian attack that caused a fire at the Petroleum Industries Zone.

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