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Vessel seized off UAE's Fujairah port heading toward Iranian waters, says UK agency

Tensions have persisted between Iran and UAE with Tehran warning the UAE against “colluding” with Israel.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 01:44 pm IST
Edited by Akansha Purohit
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The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations on Thursday said that a vessel anchored off the coast of the United Arab Emirates's Fujairah has been seized and is heading toward Iranian territorial waters.

The vessel was seized about 70 km northeast of the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah.(Reuters/Representational Image)

The vessel was seized about 70 km northeast of the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah. The maritime organisation also said that the vessel was boarded by unauthorised personnel while at anchor.

Follow for live updates on US Iran war

However UAE denied the claims, stating “any claims regarding unannounced visits or undisclosed arrangements are entirely unfounded.”

Also read: Air India cuts international flights, including to US, Europe, amid US-Iran conflict: Check full list | India News

Fujairah is an important oil export terminal and the UAE’s main port outside of the Persian Gulf. It has been repeatedly attacked during the war with Iran.

Earlier, Iranian drones targeted an oil industry complex at Fujairah. Three Indians were injured in the Iranian attack that caused a fire at the Petroleum Industries Zone.

 
us iran war iran news uae blood vessel
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