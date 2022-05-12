Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ranil Wickremesinghe is back as Sri Lankan PM for 6th time to quell crisis
world news

Ranil Wickremesinghe is back as Sri Lankan PM for 6th time to quell crisis

Wickremesinghe's appointment comes after opposition leader Sajith Premadasa had written to the president saying he was willing to lead an interim government under certain conditions.
Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.(ANI)
Updated on May 12, 2022 07:57 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Ranil Wickremesinghe, a veteran opposition lawmaker, was sworn in as the new prime minister of Sri Lanka for the sixth time in an effort to end the current political crisis in the country, local media reported.

Wickremesinghe was sworn in by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who had assured the nation on Wednesday that he would form a new government within a week to end political instability.

Wickremesinghe's appointment comes after opposition leader Sajith Premadasa had written to the president saying he was willing to lead an interim government under certain conditions.

President Gotabaya's brother, Mahinda Rajakapsa, resigned as prime minister on Monday following clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters. The resignation automatically dissolved the cabinet, leaving an administrative vacuum.

Protesters have blocked the entrance to the president's office for more than a month.

On Wednesday, authorities deployed armoured vehicles and troops in the streets of Colombo after the attacks on protesters triggered a wave of violence across the country. Nine people died and more than 200 were injured.

RELATED STORIES

Security forces have been ordered to shoot people deemed to be participating in the violence, as sporadic acts of arson and vandalism continue despite a strict nationwide curfew that began Monday evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
ranil wickremesinghe gotabaya rajapaksa sri lanka
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP