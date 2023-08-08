Video before crash shows father guzzling beer as 11-year-old flew plane in Brazil

A shocking video of a man downing beer while his 11-year-old son flew their private aircraft, eventually claiming three lives, has emerged on social media. The father-son pair were killed when their plane plummeted into a rainforest in Brazil on July 29. The wife also reportedly died by suicide hours after the burial on August 1.

Garon Maia videoed himself swigging a beer while his son flew his plane.

The video shows the 42-year-old man, Garon Maia, instructing his son about flying the aircraft and swigging beer. After taking off from a dirt runway, the father says: "Wait, everything ready? Nothing in front, ok. Come on, 600 horses, you can push. 600 Kikão, go," The Sun reported.

"Good lady. Hand on the lever, hand on the lever. Keep your hand there and look at the speed," he added.

After some time, he cracks open a beer and asks his son, "The passenger can have one, right Kiko?"

Brazil police are investigating how much the father's action may have contributed to the plane's deadly plunge. It is still not clear when the father took the beer-swigging video, but he can be seen in the co-pilot seat while his son is operating the twin-engine Beechcraft Baron 58 worth £900k ( ₹9.5 crore).

As per crash investigators, Maia had flown out of their ranch in Nova Conquista and then stopped at an airfield to refuel. He had allegedly planned to fly from Francisco over a thousand miles back to his mother in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, the Daily Mail reported. The aircraft took off again at 5.30pm and reportedly crashed eight minutes later, vanishing from radar.

"The plane crashed very close to the plowed land, he didn't have time to land," a farm worker told Brazilian outlet G1. Their bodies were discovered a day later on July 30 after an hours-long search by rescue workers.

The report in The Sun stated that the cause of the crash is being investigated by the Research Center for the Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents.

Brazilian law states that one must be over 18 years of age, have graduated high school, and be registered with the National Civil Aviation Agency to fly a plane.