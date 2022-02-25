Video: Biden's response to Putin's 'greatest consequences..' threat, Ukraine

As Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine on Thursday, United States President Joe Biden reacted to Vladimir Putin's "threat" to the West "with the greatest consequences in history". On a question if Putin was threatening a nuclear strike, Biden said: “I have no idea what he (Vladimir Putin) is threatening. I know what he has done,” the US President replied as he addressed the United States on Thursday the Ukraine crisis. After attack on Ukraine, Putin had warned other countries that an attempt of interference could have consequences that have been never seen before.

“No one expected the sanctions to prevent anything from happening. This is going to take time. And we have to show resolve so he knows what is coming and so the people of Russia know what he’s brought on them. That is what this is all about,” Biden told at a briefing as Ukraine saw one of the worst attacks from Kremlin in recent times. “This is going to take time. It’s not going to occur — he’s (Putin) going to say, “Oh my God, these sanctions are coming. I’m going to stand down,” he added.

Biden also pointed out that Vladimir Putin will test the West’s resolve to see if western countries will stay together. “We (West) will stay together and impose significant costs on him,” the US President added.

The United States on Thursday announced new sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine as other nations too joined in to punish Kremlin.

President Biden said that the US will block assets of large Russian banks, impose export controls aimed at the nation’s high-tech needs and sanction its business oligarchs.

Additionally, the US will also deploy additional forces to Germany to bolster NATO after Ukraine’s invasion. “Specifically, the sanctions we’ve imposed exceed SWIFT. The sanctions we imposed exceed anything that’s ever been done. The sanctions we imposed have generated two-thirds of the world joining us. They are profound sanctions. Let’s have a conversation in another month or so to see if they’re working,” Biden said on Thursday.

Over 100 people have died on the first day of Russia's attack.

