Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Japan to sanction chip exports to Russia
Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, carrying out airstrikes on its cities and military bases and sending in troops from three sides of the country. The Ukrainian government, which is struggling to fight the Russian forces, has pleaded for global help.
“Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won’t give up its freedom,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted on Thursday.
According to the government, as many as 57 Ukranians were killed and and 169 more were wounded.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has justified the invasion by asserting the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine. Putin also warned that any interference would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”
Meanwhile, the United States became the latest country to impose sanctions on Russia. President Joe Biden said his government will block assets of large Russian banks, impose export controls aimed at the nation’s high-tech needs and sanction its business oligarchs.
Feb 25, 2022 06:36 AM IST
Watch: What Joe Biden said on Russia's ‘consequences’
United States President Joe Biden reacted to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's "threat" to the West "with the greatest consequences in history."
Feb 25, 2022 06:28 AM IST
Japan to sanction chip exports to Russia
The Japanese government has announced that it will impose sanctions on Moscow targeting semiconductor exports and financial institutions. These sanctions are a response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
- Russia's invasion so far has played out largely as the Biden administration said it would back in December.
- Grandmaster Garry Kasparov said that there is no point in talking to Putin so a unified message should be sent by recalling all ambassadors from Russia.
- “I heard noise and woke up. I realised it sounded like artillery,” Shcherbakov told The Associated Press (AP). He ran to wake his mother, and something exploded behind him.