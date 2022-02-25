Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Japan to sanction chip exports to Russia
Live

Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE: Japan to sanction chip exports to Russia

Russia Ukraine News LIVE updates: The Ukrainian government, which is struggling to fight the Russian forces, has pleaded for global help.
Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armoured vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armoured vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, Ukraine.(Reuters Photo)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 06:41 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Russia has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, carrying out airstrikes on its cities and military bases and sending in troops from three sides of the country. The Ukrainian government, which is struggling to fight the Russian forces, has pleaded for global help. 

“Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won’t give up its freedom,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted on Thursday. 

According to the government, as many as 57 Ukranians were killed and and 169 more were wounded. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has justified the invasion by asserting the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine. Putin also warned that any interference would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

Meanwhile, the United States became the latest country to impose sanctions on Russia. President Joe Biden said his government will block assets of large Russian banks, impose export controls aimed at the nation’s high-tech needs and sanction its business oligarchs. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 25, 2022 06:36 AM IST

    Watch: What Joe Biden said on Russia's ‘consequences’

    United States President Joe Biden reacted to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's "threat" to the West "with the greatest consequences in history."

  • Feb 25, 2022 06:28 AM IST

    Japan to sanction chip exports to Russia 

    The Japanese government has announced that it will impose sanctions on Moscow targeting semiconductor exports and financial institutions. These sanctions are a response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis vladimir putin joe biden united states
world news

Video: Biden's response to Putin's 'greatest consequences..' threat, Ukraine

The United States on Thursday announced new sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine as other nations too joined in to punish Kremlin.
US President Joe Biden addresses the Russian invasion of Ukraine, from the East Room of the White House on February 24, 2022, in Washington, DC.(AFP)
US President Joe Biden addresses the Russian invasion of Ukraine, from the East Room of the White House on February 24, 2022, in Washington, DC.(AFP)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 06:34 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

US intel predicted Russia's Ukraine invasion plans. Did it matter?

  • Russia's invasion so far has played out largely as the Biden administration said it would back in December.
US President Joe Biden makes a statement from the East Room of the White House about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.(AFP)
US President Joe Biden makes a statement from the East Room of the White House about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.(AFP)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 06:21 AM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

Russia chess great Garry Kasparov lists move to stop Putin's ‘war machine’

  • Grandmaster Garry Kasparov said that there is no point in talking to Putin so a unified message should be sent by recalling all ambassadors from Russia.
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Grandmaster Garry Kasparov, a vocal critic of Putin, gave a scathing assessment of West's actions till date.(AFP)
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Grandmaster Garry Kasparov, a vocal critic of Putin, gave a scathing assessment of West's actions till date.(AFP)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 06:10 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
world news

In Ukraine, long night, frantic morning

  • “I heard noise and woke up. I realised it sounded like artillery,” Shcherbakov told The Associated Press (AP). He ran to wake his mother, and something exploded behind him.
Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armoured vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Ukrainian servicemen are seen next to a destroyed armoured vehicle, which they said belongs to the Russian army, outside Kharkiv, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 06:15 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies | , Kyiv
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out