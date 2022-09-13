Britain's King Charles III gets irked again. This time over a leaky pen

Britain's new monarch, King Charles III, was once again irked during the signing ceremony, this time in Northern Ireland, over a leaky pen. Charles vented his frustration on Tuesday during his visit to Northern Ireland as part of the mourning tour of the United Kingdom on Queen Elizabeth II's death. This was the second time in recent days he has shown visible irritation during such proceedings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Charles made his maiden visit as a king to Northern Ireland. He was greeted by cheering crowds and welcoming speeches, before delivering his own pledge to the region.

However, as he sat down to sign a visitors' book at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, he was caught on camera reacting in frustration when the pen he was using leaked on his hand.

Read more: King Charles III’s ‘not-so-inspiring’ gesture at aides to clear his desk is now viral

“Oh god, I hate this (pen)!” Charles was heard saying, as he stood up, handing the pen to his wife and Queen Consort Camilla.

“Oh look, it's going everywhere,” Camilla responded as Charles wiped his fingers.

“I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking time,” Charles said while walking away.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a similar situation during his proclamation ceremony, Charles was caught in flashes of anger as he gritted his teeth and signalled with a hand gesture at aides to clear the desk when a pen box on the table got in his way while doing his paperwork.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Reuters report quoted a former aide of the new monarch before he was made king, saying Charles could be fun, but he was also short-tempered and demanding.

Reports said that when completing the documents on Tuesday, Charles also used the wrong date, before checking with an aide who told him it was September 12, not September 13.