Video: Massive fire breaks out at world's biggest produce market in Paris

Dark smoke towered over Paris on Sunday following a warehouse fire at the Rungis International Market- world's largest produce market. The massive market supplies Paris and the surrounding areas with fresh food.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Firefighters urged people to stay away from the area as 100 officers and 30 fire engines battled the blaze, Associated Press reported.

Watch video here:

Paris fire spokesman said that no one was injured in the massive fire which was brought under control and posed no risk to the nearby areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cause of the fire was unknown but will be investigated, fire services said.

Read more: Video: Grieving sister of Iran man killed in protests chops hair at his funeral

The wholesale market employs more than 12,000 people and boasts of warehouses filled with fruit and vegetables, seafood, meats, dairy products and flowers from across France and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail