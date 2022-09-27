Home / World News / Video: Rare protest in China city locked down over 10 Covid cases

world news
Published on Sep 27, 2022 02:04 PM IST

Covid In China: Shenzhen city which has a population of more than 18 million people ordered its residents in three districts to stay home.

Covid In China: A sign outside a compound warns of a high risk area in Futian district, following Covid outbreak in Shenzhen.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

People in south China's tech hub of Shenzhen protested against a snap lockdown in the city after 10 infections were reported, social media footage on Tuesday showed.

Shenzhen city which has a population of more than 18 million people ordered its residents in three districts to stay home after detection of a handful of cases as China continues to adhere to its strict zero-Covid policy.

Videos circulating on social media showed people protesting as police in medical gear stop them.

Watch video here:

At least 14 high-risk areas across three districts -- Futian, Luohu and Longgang -- were under lockdown as residents were forced to stay in their homes. Another 15 neighbourhoods have been marked as medium risk, AFP reported.

China has adhered to its zero-Covid strategy owing to which its borders have been virtually closed since the start of the pandemic. Swift lockdowns, long quarantines and mass testing are parts of China's Covid management.

  Mallika Soni
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

china coronavirus
Sign out