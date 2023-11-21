Video shows Hamas gunman killing a woman, executing her friend seen begging for her life during Israel music fest attack

Warning: Graphic content, discretion advised New footage released shows Hamas terrorists shooting two women dead as they tried to flee the attack launched at the Nova festival in Israel on October 7. According to the South First Responders Telegram channel, the video was captured from security cameras at Kibbutz Alumim, located to the east of where the ill-fated music festival was held. New footage released shows Hamas terrorists shooting two women dead as they tried to flee the attack launched at the Nova festival in Israel on October 7 (Daily Mail screenshot)

The video shows a group of people who have fled the festival arriving in the Kibbutz, assuming they are safe. They are, however, soon attacked by three Hamas terrorists carrying guns, presumably AK-47s.

One of the gunmen is seen chasing after two women, catching one of them and shooting her dead at point blank range after grabbing her by her hair. The woman’s friend is seen begging for her life, but the terrorist mercilessly guns her down.

This footage, shared to the South First Responders Telegram channel, adds to the proof that the gunmen ruthlessly targeted innocent civilians. It was recorded after 7 am on October 7.

Hamas gunmen launched one of its deadliest attacks at the Nova music festival.The party descended into chaos when the terrorists attacked the site, killing at least 260 people and abducting many more. Thousands of people attended the party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza. Palestinian gunmen attacked the site and shot people down as they tried to escape.

Meanwhile, an elite unit of Israeli agents has now been formed with the aim of killing every single Hamas terrorist who was involved in the brutal October 7 massacre. Shin Bet is Israel’s version of the FBI. According to the Jerusalem Post, the specially selected members will function independently from other units.

The new unit has planned to specifically target members of the special Hamas commando group called Nukhba. This is the group that is believed to have planned and launched the attack that killed hundreds of civilians along the country’s border with the Gaza Strip.

Shin Bet is named after the World War I-era Jewish underground organisation “Nili,” which is an acronym in Hebrew for “the Eternal One of Israel will not lie,” according to the Times of Israel. The new unit will be using intelligence and agents in the field to eliminate about 2,500 terrorists involved in the attack.

