close_game
close_game
News / World News / Video shows Hamas gunman killing a woman, executing her friend seen begging for her life during Israel music fest attack

Video shows Hamas gunman killing a woman, executing her friend seen begging for her life during Israel music fest attack

BySumanti Sen
Nov 21, 2023 09:42 AM IST

One of the Hamas gunmen is seen chasing after two women, catching one of them and shooting her dead at point blank range after grabbing her by her hair

Warning: Graphic content, discretion advised

New footage released shows Hamas terrorists shooting two women dead as they tried to flee the attack launched at the Nova festival in Israel on October 7. According to the South First Responders Telegram channel, the video was captured from security cameras at Kibbutz Alumim, located to the east of where the ill-fated music festival was held.

New footage released shows Hamas terrorists shooting two women dead as they tried to flee the attack launched at the Nova festival in Israel on October 7 (Daily Mail screenshot)
New footage released shows Hamas terrorists shooting two women dead as they tried to flee the attack launched at the Nova festival in Israel on October 7 (Daily Mail screenshot)

The video shows a group of people who have fled the festival arriving in the Kibbutz, assuming they are safe. They are, however, soon attacked by three Hamas terrorists carrying guns, presumably AK-47s.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

One of the gunmen is seen chasing after two women, catching one of them and shooting her dead at point blank range after grabbing her by her hair. The woman’s friend is seen begging for her life, but the terrorist mercilessly guns her down.

This footage, shared to the South First Responders Telegram channel, adds to the proof that the gunmen ruthlessly targeted innocent civilians. It was recorded after 7 am on October 7.

Hamas gunmen launched one of its deadliest attacks at the Nova music festival.The party descended into chaos when the terrorists attacked the site, killing at least 260 people and abducting many more. Thousands of people attended the party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza. Palestinian gunmen attacked the site and shot people down as they tried to escape.

Meanwhile, an elite unit of Israeli agents has now been formed with the aim of killing every single Hamas terrorist who was involved in the brutal October 7 massacre. Shin Bet is Israel’s version of the FBI. According to the Jerusalem Post, the specially selected members will function independently from other units.

The new unit has planned to specifically target members of the special Hamas commando group called Nukhba. This is the group that is believed to have planned and launched the attack that killed hundreds of civilians along the country’s border with the Gaza Strip.

Shin Bet is named after the World War I-era Jewish underground organisation “Nili,” which is an acronym in Hebrew for “the Eternal One of Israel will not lie,” according to the Times of Israel. The new unit will be using intelligence and agents in the field to eliminate about 2,500 terrorists involved in the attack.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out