Video shows Hamas gunmen paraglide into Israel amid ‘all-night party’ near Gaza Strip

Several people were reportedly injured at an all-night nature party near Kibbutz Re’im close to the Gaza Strip when the first rockets were fired by Palestine's Hamas militants on Saturday morning. On Sunday, a video surfaced online in which Hamas terrorists could be seen sailing into Israeli territory on motorised paragliders – while partygoers watching them without concern – as they launched a devastating ground invasion and air assault on the country.

An image of Hamas militants who paraglided into Israel.(@MarioNawfal )

Eyewitnesses said the rockets were quickly followed by gunshots fired into the crowd even as hundreds of partygoers attempted to flee the site.

New York Post reported that the powered paragliders appeared to consist of a seat, motor and parafoil. The air attack was just one of the methods used by the terrorists as part of their multifaceted strategy to unleash fear and terror on the Israeli population, it reported.

The Times of Israel reported citing Noya Reuven, 20, that thousands of partygoers ran to their vehicles as rockets were fired overhead. While in her vehicle that was slightly above a vast open field, she said she heard shots fired into the crowd and saw hundreds of panicked people running in all directions.

She said after two hours of attempts to leave the field, her jeep was able to drive off-road to a small side road. There, she picked up a stranded couple before reaching Moshav Ezuz, south of Nitzana.

As the paragliders sailed through the air, the Hamas terrorists entered Israel all across the northern and eastern borders of the 150 square miles of the Gaza Strip, media reports claimed.

Mario Nawfal, founder and CEO of IBC Group, shared a training video of Hamas on X in which the militants can be seen replicating Saturday's attacks. The video was released by Hamas as part of its marketing and recruitment efforts, he claimed.

“You can see the same paragliding tactics in the video used today, showing how well prepared Hamas was.” he said.

Hamas militants – travelling in ground vehicles, motorised paragliders and boats – breached Gaza's security barrier and attacked nearby Israeli towns and military posts, opening fire on residents and passersby.

Channel 12 reported that dozens of partygoers were evacuated by jeeps to the community of Ofakim, 20 km west of Beersheba — which is itself under fire — to rendezvous with friends and family. According to a Ynet report, some wounded were evacuated to southern hospitals, including Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

