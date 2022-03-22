Video| US Teacher leads pre-school kids in anti-Biden chant, school apologises

A video of a teacher prompting students to raise a chant against US president Joe Biden has prompted an apology from a south California school, reports said. The clip - being shared on social media - shows a teacher asking a bunch of preschool students “Who’s our president?” To this, students respond in chorus “Biden”. The teacher then asks them “What do we want to do with him?” - The students respond “We want him out!”

The school in a statement has apologised to the parents, saying they were "sorry if any misunderstanding has been caused by the video". The statement further said that the video did not "share the school and church philosophy" of honouring and respecting authority, including those in government positions, reported the Associated Press. However, it is not yet clear if any disciplinary action was taken against the teacher who led the anti-Biden chants.

Meanwhile, parents of preschool children have been leading a massive backlash against the school. One of the parents told AP that they have removed their daughter from the school. The parents are also warning of this incident happening in further classrooms in the school.

This comes at a time when Biden is taking a stand against Russia over its attack on Ukraine.

On social media, there were a flurry of responses on the video. "This person should be barred from teaching immediately! (sic) a tweet read.

"What happen to just teaching students maths, reading and writing??" another user wrote.

"A teacher who forces her students to chant anti Biden lies should be fired & never trusted to teach children again." read a tweet.

