Video: Violent protests outside Iran embassy in London over Mahsa Amini's death

Video: Violent protests outside Iran embassy in London over Mahsa Amini's death

Published on Sep 26, 2022 02:09 AM IST

Iran Embassy In London Protests: Large crowds had gathered to protest against the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Iran.

Iran Embassy In London Protests: Protests outside Iran Embassy in London turned violent.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

Violent protests erupted outside Iranian embassy in London on Sunday, with rocks thrown at police, Associated Press reported, adding that five people have been arrested.

Large crowds had gathered to protest against the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Iran who had been arrested by Iran's morality police for not wearing a hijab. Mahsa Amini was allegedly beaten up by the police and died on September 16. The Iranian police said Mahsa Amini died of a heart attack and was not mistreated, but her family cast doubt on that account.

London Police said that “a substantial group" of the large crowd were "intent on causing disorder” adding that reinforcements had been called in when protesters tried to break police lines and storm towards the embassy compound.

A number of police officers have been injured in the skirmishes.

Iranian Foreign Ministry also summoned UK‘s ambassador to Iran on Saturday and protested the hosting of critical media outlets, Reuters reported. Iran said it considers the news agencies’ reporting to be interference in Iran’s internal affairs.

