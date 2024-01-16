Videos| 'Month's rain in 24 hours' in Brazil's Rio: Cars float, roads sink amid floods

Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state was flooded after torrential rains killed at least 12 people as homes, hospitals, metro lines were filled with water. People were drowned and killed in landslides while at least three died after being electrocuted as eighteen towns across the state remained at “high” risk of landslides. Brazil Floods: Locals sail a boat in a flooded area of the Lote XV community in Belford Roxo, Rio de Janeiro State, Brazi.(AFP)

In videos shared widely on social media, residents were seen wading through waist high- water as the navigated the streets. Some were also seen climbing on roofs and calling for help as helicopters flew overhead after around 2,400 military personnel were mobilized. Ambulances, boats, drones and aircraft were used to rescue residents and to monitor affected areas.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Rio de Janeiro mayor Eduardo Paes declared an emergency as he urged people to not force their way through flooded areas. Moderate to heavy rainfall and lightning were forecast, authorities said.

Authorities also warned people to not swim in lakes or the sea and when at home to stay away from sockets, windows and metal doors. The country's meteorological department said that the rain was a resulted of a combination of heat, humidity and areas of low pressure in the atmosphere. This comes after heavy rainfall caused flooding and landslides that killed at least 48 people in Sao Paulo state in February 2023. In September last year, flooding in southern Brazil killed at least 31 people and left 2,300 homeless.