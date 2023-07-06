Videos of ‘Slap Kabaddi’ takes internet by storm | All you need to know

In a twist to the traditional sport of kabaddi, a captivating variant known as 'Thappad' or Slap Kabaddi has captured the attention of sports enthusiasts in Pakistan. This unique iteration of the game has rapidly gained immense popularity, with its videos spreading across the internet. Unlike the conventional kabaddi format featuring teams of seven players, 'Thappad' or Slap Kabaddi thrives as a one-on-one sport.

Kabaddi has long held a significant position as one of the most beloved sports in the Indian subcontinent. However, this innovative twist on the classic game has brought a fresh and exciting element to the sport, drawing in a new wave of fans.

The primary focus of 'Thappad' or Slap Kabaddi differs from the traditional format. Instead of emphasizing tackling or evading opponents, players engage in intense and thrilling slapping contests. This shift in focus adds a new layer of excitement and strategy to the game, as players aim to outmaneuver and outsmart their opponents while delivering well-timed and forceful slaps.

On Wednesday, the BBC posted a video of a sport on their Instagram account. While a portion of the viewers found the sport amusing, there were others who considered it to be in poor taste.

Haji Tassawur, a kabaddi player from Pakistan explained the rules of the game to BBC and said, “The match is between two individuals. One player scores the point by hitting, while the other player defends to erase that point. Punches are fouls. You can slap your opponent as many times as you want, the number of slaps is not an issue.”

When discussing the popularity of the sport in Pakistan, he expressed, "People have a preference for the variant of kabaddi that involves slapping, rather than the traditional form. They find great amusement in watching these games, cheering and clapping enthusiastically. The matches held in our area attract a large audience."

He also said, "When I step into the ring, my thoughts are focused on God, and I strive to prevent both myself and my opponent from getting injured. It is considered a defeat if either of us sustains injuries."

