Vietnam's iconic 'kissing rocks' at risk of collapse. Here's why

Vietnam's iconic "kissing rocks" that are located in the heart of Ha Long Bay are at risk of collapse, a report warned. Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province has hundreds of tiny islets that attracted over 4 million tourists in 2019. The twin rocks rise out of the bay and appear to “kiss”. They are highly popular with visitors but experts warned that rising sea levels and fishing boats travelling too close are causing the rocks to erode.

Vietnam's 'kissing rocks' are seen.

Ho Tien Chung of Vietnam's Institute of Geosciences and Mineral Resources said that illegal fishing and unregulated tourism were helping to speed up the erosion of the rocks. Workers also observed one tourist boat stopping within just 19 metres of the islet. Experts observed deep fissures crossing the rocks warning that the rocks could collapse if action is not taken to preserve them.

"Tourists can see the rocks that are precarious at low tide," Ho Tien Chung said, adding, "The water level then is low, exposing the supporting foot of the rocks which are gradually being eroded, causing a risk of collapse if no measures are taken to protect and reinforce them soon."

The report also urged officials to introduce new regulations to the bay, including limiting the speed of boats passing through it to just 5-10kmh (3-6mph). Local fishermen should also be encouraged to avoid fishing around the rocks to reduce churn and cement could be inserted into cracks in the islet to shore up its foundations, the report suggested.

Islets in the bay have long been facing coastal erosion and several other notable tourist attractions have been heavily damaged in recent years.

