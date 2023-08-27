News / World News / Iran's case against singer Mehdi Yarrahi for hijab removal song: ‘Defies morals'

Iran's case against singer Mehdi Yarrahi for hijab removal song: ‘Defies morals'

Mallika Soni
Aug 27, 2023

Mehdi Yarrahi: Mehdi Yarrahi, 41, released a song called “Roosarito” which means "Your Headscarf" in Farsi.

Iran has begun legal proceedings against prominent pop singer Mehdi Yarrahi over his latest song urging women to take off their mandatory headscarves, the judiciary said. The action against Mehdi Yarrahi comes almost a year after the custodial death of Mahsa Amini, 22, that triggered months of protests around the country. Mahsa Amini was arrested for alleged breach of the country's strict dress code that requires a woman's head and neck to be covered. Mehdi Yarrahi, 41, released a song called “Roosarito” which means "Your Headscarf" in Farsi, expressing support for last year's protest movement.

Iranian singer Mehdi Yarrahi is seen.

"A legal case was filed against Mehdi Yarrahi following the release of an illegal song which defies the morals and customs of the Islamic society," the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.

The three-minute video clip incorporated the protest movement's slogan, “Woman, life, freedom” in which Mehdi Yarrahi called on women to “take off their (head)scarves”. The video also included short clips of several women dancing with their hair uncovered.

The wesbsite said the legal measures against Mehdi Yarrahi will also cover another "controversial song" that he released in October- titled "Soroode Zan" or “Woman's Anthem” which became a feature of the protest movement particularly in universities.

In 2018 Mehdi Yarrahi received the prize for best pop singer at the Fajr festival, the country's most important government-organised musical event. Since then he has criticised authorities on several occasions during his concerts. During the protests, thousands of Iranians were arrested and hundreds killed including dozens of security personnel as women flouted the strict dress code. Last month, police relaunched patrols to catch those who leave their hair uncovered in public.

