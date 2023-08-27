News / World News / Joe Biden's 2024 election plan: Let's not talk about Donald Trump

Joe Biden's 2024 election plan: Let's not talk about Donald Trump

ByMallika Soni
Aug 27, 2023 08:05 PM IST

"We're not going to focus on Donald Trump's legal problems," Joe Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said.

US president Joe Biden's 2024 re-election campaign will not concentrate on the legal cases against Republican front-runner Donald Trump, a top Biden campaign aide said. This comes as Donald Trump faces four sets of criminal charges as he was booked at an Atlanta jail on more than a dozen felony charges as part of a criminal case arising from his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state of Georgia.

US president Joe Biden(Reuters)

"We're not going to focus on Donald Trump's legal problems," Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond told ABC's "This Week With George Stephanopoulos" program.

Donald Trump, who spent about 20 minutes at the Fulton County jail where his mug shot was taken, said that the prosecution is politically motivated.

“What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it,” he said.

Joe Biden has so far remained quiet as Donald Trump has been charged with 91 felony counts in four indictments this year related to paying hush money to a porn star, unlawfully keeping classified documents and attempting to overturn the 2020 election.

In most opinion polls, Donald Trump holds a nearly 40-point lead against his rivals for the Republican nomination to challenge Joe Biden, the Democrat who defeated him in 2020.

Meanwhile, the former US president raised $7.1 million since his arrest as his campaign sought to capitalize on the mug shot taken at a Fulton County jail, Bloomberg reported. Donald Trump brought in $4.18 million just on Friday, the highest single-day haul of his 2024 presidential campaign effort, the report claimed.

Politico earlier reported that $7 million raised is roughly a fifth of the more than $35 million he received in the second quarter through the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

