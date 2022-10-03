Home / World News / Vietnam reports first case of monkeypox: Report

Vietnam reports first case of monkeypox: Report

Published on Oct 03, 2022 10:14 AM IST

Monkeypox In Vietnam: The state-run Vietnamnet newspaper reported that Vietnam detected its first monkeypox case, without giving any details on the patient.

Monkeypox In Vietnam: Vietnam reported its first case of monkeypox.
Health authorities in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City on Monday announced the country's first case of monkeypox, the state-run Vietnamnet newspaper reported, without giving any details on the patient.

Last month, Mainland China reported its first case of monkeypox in the western megacity of Chongqing in a traveller who arrived in the city from overseas, media reports said.

The traveller arrived in China at an unspecified date, Wall Street Journal reported citing the Chongqing health commission. The traveller exhibited a rash and other symptoms while being quarantined in line with COVID-19 controls, a practice that affects anyone arriving from overseas, WSJ added.

The monkeypox case was confirmed once the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention reviewed test results. As per the report, the traveller is receiving treatment at a designated hospital and is in stable condition.

