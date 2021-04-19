Home / World News / Vigil, 'peace walk' in Chicago after police shooting of 13-year-old boy
Vigil, 'peace walk' in Chicago after police shooting of 13-year-old boy

Sunday's events followed the release of body-camera footage showing Chicago police Officer Eric Stillman shoot Adam Toledo less than a second after the boy dropped a gun, turned toward the officer and began raising his hands.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 07:15 AM IST
This image from Chicago Police Department body cam video shows the moment before Chicago Police officer Eric Stillman fatally shot Adam Toledo, 13, in Chicago. (Chicago Police Department via AP)(AP)

People gathered around Chicago on Sunday to remember a 13-year-old boy fatally shot by a police officer and to call for changes in policing and an end to gun violence.

Stillman chased the boy down a dark alley on March 29 after responding to a call of gunshots.

A “peace walk” was held on Sunday in Little Village, the predominantly Latino southwest Chicago neighbourhood where Adam lived and was killed.

A gathering on the city's north side addressed racism, and other vigils were held around the city to remember Adam and others killed by police.

Largely peaceful demonstrations have been held each day since the video was released on Thursday. Attendees have criticised the Chicago Police Department for a long history of misconduct, particularly in Black and Latino neighbourhoods, and called for justice for Adam, who was Latino. Stillman is white.

The events also have called attention to other recent killings by police, including the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis -- Derek Chauvin is on trial for Floyd's death -- and the recent fatal shooting of another Black man, Daunte Wright, in a Minneapolis suburb.

