Vikas Khanna unveils Konark Sun Temple replica at Times Square, Navin Patnaik expresses gratitude

A majestic stone art replicating the Sun Temple in Konark, Odisha, has been temporarily installed at Times Square New York. Indian celebrity chef, Vikas Khanna, unveiled the artwork at Times Square on Tuesday, where a large Indian diaspora had gathered to celebrate India's 77th Independence Day.

Made of sandstone, the piece weighs about 1,750KG (Appx. 4000 pounds) with dimensions of 8ft*6ft*7ft.

The artwork draws inspiration from the 24 wheels of the Konark Sun Temple and will be displayed at 44th & Broadway until Tuesday, August 22.

The Indian celebrity chef took to Twitter to announce the huge achievement, asking people to visit the display with their family and friends and fall in love with Odisha's brilliant artists.

Additionally, he mentioned that the display will later be installed at his upcoming flagship restaurant in New York City in 2024.

It has been made by an Indian artist Amaresh Chandra Bindhani and his team. Several villagers from Lalitagitri Village of Odisha have spent their hard work and devotion on this art piece.

Randhir Jaiswal, the Consulate General of New York was present on the occasion and stressed the display as a symbol of unity between the Indian diaspora and Americans.

“We have a lot together to do in the digital age, in the knowledge world and we count on all your support. The message of India, then, today and tomorrow will be of togetherness and unity. And he (Amjad Ali Khan) has been doing the same through his music and love, spreading India’s message of ‘Vasudhav Kutumbakam’ (the world is one). I once again convey my warmest wishes to all of you,” said Jaiswal.

Also present at the event was Amjad Ali Khan, the Santoor maestro who praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas.'

“We love America. We love our country and it is a great message that we are all united ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’. And we are very proud to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. It is a great honour, pleasure to be here. Indo-American Art Council doing a great service,” he said.

Americans who have not had the chance to visit this monument, built in the 13th century can get an idea of the temple's architecture by visiting the art piece. Designated as a UNESCO- World Heritage Site, the temple is a monumental representation of the chariot of the Sun God and was built in 12 years with the efforts of about 12,000 workers.