‘Violated ceasefire’: US launches retaliatory strikes on Iran after cargo ship attack in Strait of Hormuz

US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday said it launched retaliatory strikes against Iran in response to its attack on a commercial ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz a day earlier.

CENTCOM said US forces would continue to provide safe-passage to commercial vessels transiting the strait. (Representational Image/REUTERS)

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"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted strikes against Iran, June 26, as a powerful response to yesterday's attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz," it said in a statement on X.

The US military said it targeted Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, as well as coastal radar sites, after Iran struck the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel M/V Ever Lovely with a one-way attack drone on June 25 while it was exiting the Strait of Hormuz along the Omani coast.

"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire," CENTCOM said.

The command added that Iran's "dangerous" actions undermined freedom of navigation through a vital international trade corridor.

"Furthermore, Iran's dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor," it said.

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{{^usCountry}} CENTCOM also said US forces would continue to provide safe-passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the strait. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CENTCOM also said US forces would continue to provide safe-passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the strait. {{/usCountry}}

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"CENTCOM forces continue to provide safe passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the strait. The U.S. military remains present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect," it added.

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The British military said on Thursday that a container ship was hit by a projectile off the coast of Oman. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said no injuries were reported.

PGSA's warning

While Iran has not taken responsibility, the attack came hours after Persian Gulf State Authority warned that vessels would only be given security if they pass through approved routes.

“Any passage through routes outside the framework designated by PGSA will not be covered by safe passage guarantees and will not be entitled to insurance coverage or related liabilities,” it said in a post on X.

“The consequences arising from passage through unauthorized routes shall be the responsibility of the owner, operator, and vessel commander.”

Trump calls attack ‘foolish’ violation of ceasefire

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US President Donald Trump called the attack on cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz a “foolish violation” of the ceasefire agreement.

One of the four drones fired at the ship damaged its upper deck during the attack on Thursday, but the ship was able to proceed, Trump said. The US shot down the other drones, he said.

“We knocked down three of them,” he added.

Speaking to reporters on Friday in Oval Office Trump was asked if Iran would face consequences for a recent drone attack on a ship.

He responded, saying, “Well, you’ll find out.”

"I don't like the fact they took a shot yesterday — actually, four, we knocked down three — at a ship," he told reporters in the Oval Office. "They shouldn't be doing that, so you'll find out."