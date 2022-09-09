Shock, tears as British Airways pilot announces Queen Elizabeth II's death mid-flight

A British Airways pilot made a mid-air announcement about the demise of Queen Elizabeth II – England's longest-serving monarch – leaving the passengers in shock, tears and disbelief. A video clip posted on Twitter on Friday, showed the passengers and crew of the London-bound flight mourning the Queen's death. The pilot, giving the news, said “It will give you some time to reflect because we have 40 minutes for landing.”

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Michael Capiraso. “The Queen passed away earlier today with her family by her side. I thought at the moment I should at least tell you that before you arrive at the terminal, because I know many will be very, very sad about this,” the pilot announced, as heard in the video. Two people can be seen weeping during the announcement.

Watch:

The video has been seen over 56,000 times so far.

Queen Elizabeth II came to the throne aged just 25 in the aftermath of World War II, following her father King George VI's death. She became the longest-serving monarch in Britain, joining a world stage dominated by political figures the likes of Churchill, Mao Zedong and Joseph Stalin.

Elizabeth II died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96. News about her deteriorating health had emerged shortly after midday when her doctors revealed she was under medical supervision, prompting her family to rush to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side.

On Friday, King Charles III greeted crowds singing "God Save the King" outside Buckingham Palace as he made his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth after the death of his mother. King Charles III will be officiated as King on Saturday, the palace stated.

