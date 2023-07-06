Viral video show Hunter Biden ‘sniffing,’ after cocaine found at White House

In a recent Twitter frenzy, conservative social media users have shared a video alleging that Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, was seen "sniffing" an unknown substance at the White House. However, it is important to note that these claims are unverified. Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, arrives at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Bloomberg)

The speculation arose shortly after the White House was evacuated due to the discovery of cocaine in the West Wing. Steve Guest, a former communications adviser to Senator Ted Cruz, shared a video of the Biden family on the Fourth of July, asking followers to provide their own captions. This tweet prompted others to share the video, with many insinuating that Hunter Biden was using cocaine.

One Twitter user, Team USA, wrote, "Is Hunter Biden sniffing something here?" Conservative Twitter user Rogan O'Handley echoed this sentiment, stating, "Just a video of Hunter Biden allegedly doing a bump of cocaine at the White House in front of children."

It is important to highlight that these claims are based on speculation and lack concrete evidence. The recent discovery of cocaine in the White House does not directly link it to Hunter Biden. The video footage in question captures Hunter Biden's presence at the White House during the 4th of July party, but it does not provide any conclusive evidence of drug use.

Twitter user The Trump Train questioned, "What other footage of Hunter Biden is the White House hiding from the American people?" These remarks further fuel the speculation surrounding Hunter Biden without any substantial proof.