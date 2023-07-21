Virginia based Indian-origin couple charged with forcefully exploiting relative and alien harbouring for financial gains

An Indian-origin couple residing in Virginia, Harmanpreet Singh and Kulbir Kaur, has found themselves in hot water as they face charges of subjecting their own relative to forced labor and physical abuse. The shocking allegations involve "various coercive means" to compel the victim to work under deplorable conditions at their gas station and convenience store in North Chesterfield. The couple allegedly confiscated the victim's immigration documents and used threats and violence to ensure compliance.

A federal grand jury in Richmond, Virginia, returned a seven-count indictment today charging a Virginia couple with forced labor, conspiracy to commit forced labor, alien harboring for financial gain and document servitude along with fraud-related charges.

The harrowing incidents reportedly took place between March 2018 and May 2021. During this period, the victim, who happens to be Singh's cousin, was allegedly forced to work grueling hours for minimal pay. His responsibilities included cashier duties, food preparation, cleaning, and managing store records - a disturbing list of tasks under the control of his own relatives.

Indictment and charges

Facing the consequences of their actions, Harmanpreet Singh and Kulbir Kaur were indicted on seven counts, which include conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, alien harboring for financial gain, and document servitude. Additionally, they are charged with conspiracy to commit bankruptcy fraud and fraudulent transfers in contemplation of bankruptcy.

One of the most troubling aspects of this case is the alleged confiscation of the victim's immigration documents. By depriving him of these vital papers, the defendants effectively restricted his freedom and made escape seemingly impossible.

Harboring for financial gain and fraud-related offenses

The indictment further accuses the couple of harboring the victim after his visa had expired, aiming to exploit his vulnerable immigration status for financial gain. Additionally, they face charges related to bankruptcy fraud, suggesting a web of deceit that extended beyond their abhorrent treatment of their relative.

Pending judgment

The charge of forced labor carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000, and mandatory restitution. The fate of the defendants now rests in the hands of a federal district court judge, who will consider various factors before deciding their ultimate sentence.

