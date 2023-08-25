Vivek Ramaswamy's net worth is $950 million. Here's how the 2024 US presidential candidate earned the big bucks

Indian-origin 2024 US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has won several fans after the recently concluded Fox News' first GOP debate. In the absence of Donald Trump, Ramaswamy stole the limelight with his brilliant answers and retorts. Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel in Milwaukee (AP)(HT_PRINT)

Interestingly, Ramaswamy is one of the epitomes of the American Dream as he worked hard and became a billionaire. Having net worth of $950 million currently, here is the awe-inspiring story of his success as per a report by New York Post.

ALSO READ| $35K vacations, $58K tuition and more: A peek into the extravagant life of Prince William's son, Prince Louis

Education

Ramaswamy is well-educated, having studied at prestigious universities. He has a degree in biology from Harvard University and a law degree from Yale University.

Business

Ramaswamy was a hedge fund analyst at QVT. At the age of 29, he founded Roivant Sciences, a biotechnology firm in 2014. Roivant creates subsidiaries that develop drugs that which are neglected by larger pharmaceutical makers. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion as of Thursday morning. As Ramaswamy has 10% ownership stake in Roivant, it calculates to $887 million on paper.

In 2017, Roivant raised $1.1 billion in equity from several venture capital firms, including SoftBank. In 2021, Ramaswamy took Roivant public through a merger with a blank-check firm which valued the company at $7.3 billion.

For Roivant, he acquired the rights to an Alzheimer’s medication that was developed by GlaxoSmithKline. Ramaswamy's company started making the drug, intepirdine, through a Roivant subsidiary, Axovant.

Ramaswamy also created an “anti-woke” index fund, Strive Asset Manager, which was recently valued at $300 million.

As a politician, Ramaswamy is also known for voicing his concerns against the propagation of confusion over one's gender. With an admixture of conservative ideas and modern outlook, Ramaswamy is steadily climbing the charts of popularity in the US political landscape.