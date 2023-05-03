The ‘many’ assassination attempts Russian president Vladimir Putin has escaped

Russian President Vladimir Putin has escaped several assassination attempts, if claims are to be believed. So far, there have been five assassination attempts on the Russian strongman, excluding the one that Russia claimed on Wednesday.

In May last year, Ukraine’s Chief of Defence Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov revealed that there had been an “unsuccessful attempt” on Vladimir Putin’s life at the start of the Russian-Ukraine war, The Sun reported.

"Putin was attacked. He was even attacked in the line of, as they say, representatives of the Caucasus not so long ago. This is non-public information. Absolutely unsuccessful attempt, but it really took place … It was about two months ago,” Kyrylo Budanov said.

In 2012, Russian special forces captured a Chechen rebel- Adam Osmayev- who confessed to planning Vladimir Putin's assassination. “Our goal was to go to Moscow and try to kill Prime Minister Putin … Our deadline was after the Russian presidential election,” he was then quoted as saying.

In 2002, during Vladimir Putin's visit to Azerbaijan, an Iraqi man was held for plotting to kill the Russian leader. The man was said to have links with Afghanistan and Chechen rebel forces and trying to deliver explosives to a co-conspirator. Both the man and his supposed accomplice were arrested and later sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In November 2002, the authorities were tipped off about a plot to kill Vladimir Putin which involved targeting his car. It was then claimed that a group of people disguised as repairmen placed a bomb on the road the Russian leader was supposed to pass through.

In October 2003, an anti-terror squad from British police reportedly foiled a plot to kill Vladimir Putin, according to the Sunday Times. The report claimed that two men suspected to be assassins were arrested of which one claimed to be a former Russian secret service hitman.

