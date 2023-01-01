Vladimir Putin suffered coughing fit in New Year speech, used ‘actors’: Report

Russian president Vladimir Putin coughed and spluttered his way through his New Year's speech in which he targeted the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a report claimed. Vladimir Putin was surrounded by men and women in military uniforms as he gave his speech and talked about the Ukraine war.

The address' video sparked suspicions that some of the people alongside Vladimir Putin could be actors as one of the women looked similar to a figure from previous appearances. The Russian president suffered a coughing fit during the recording of the speech, The Mirror reported.

“The main thing is the fate of Russia," Vladimir Putin said, adding, "Moral, historical truth is on our side. Western elites have been reassuring us for years of their peaceful intentions, including to resolve the conflict in Donbas. In fact, they encouraged the Nazis in Ukraine. The West lied about peace, but was preparing for aggression.”

“2022 was a year of difficult, necessary decisions, the most important steps towards gaining full sovereignty of the Russian Federation and powerful consolidation of society. This year has clearly put everything in its place, separated courage and heroism from betrayal and cowardice," he went on to say in the nearly nine-minute speech.

Some social media users pointed out that the military officers seen alongside him were actors.

"They used this actress, again, for a picture prop," one social media user said.

“The woman behind him is an actor. She also played the part of one of the mothers of soldiers in another Putin publicity stunt,” another said.

