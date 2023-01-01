Home / World News / Japanese man had a wish: To look like a wolf. This is how he made it happen

Japanese man had a wish: To look like a wolf. This is how he made it happen

world news
Published on Jan 01, 2023 12:50 PM IST

Japan Man Transforms Into Wolf: The man spent 3,000,000 yen (approximately ₹18.5 lakhs) for his custom-made costume.

Japan Man Transforms Into Wolf: For the fittings and measurements, the man visited the studio multiple times.(Representational)
Japan Man Transforms Into Wolf: For the fittings and measurements, the man visited the studio multiple times.(Representational)
ByMallika Soni

A man from Japan has transformed himself to look like a real wolf walking on hind legs. The man spent 3,000,000 yen (approximately 18.5 lakhs) for his custom-made costume from a company named Zeppet.

Read more: Blast outside Kabul's military airport, casualties feared: What we know so far

Requesting anonymity, the man said, "Because of my love for animals since childhood and some realistic animal suits appearing on TV, I dreamed of 'being one someday'."

For the fittings and measurements, the man visited the studio multiple times and said, "We checked images of real wolves to discuss the smallest details until we incorporated many features in the specifications."

Zeppet took fifty days to finish the outfit, leaving the man impressed as he thought the final outfit looked similar to what he imagined.

“At the final fitting, I was amazed at my transformed self in the mirror. It was a moment when my dream came true. My order to 'look like a real wolf walking on hind legs' was difficult, but the complete suit looked exactly like what I imagined,” he said.

Read more: For Queen Elizabeth II and Ukraine: London's New Year fireworks dazzle

“Not only did the specs perfectly cover all of my preferences, but the ventilation slit for the wearer's comfort and the devices that let the wearer put it on without help showed me that the designers paid close attention to the wearer's comfort,” he added.

Earlier, Zeppet had designed a costume for a man named Toco who wished to look like a dog.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
japan
japan

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out