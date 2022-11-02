Vladimir Putin's health is not good as expert notices ‘black hands’: Report

Russia president Vladimir Putin may not be at his best health as photos showing strange marks and colour on his hands appeared online, a report claimed.

As social media users claimed online that they could see intravenous (IV) track marks on Vladimir Putin's hands, retired British army officer and member of the House of Lords Richard Danatt told Sky News that the Russian president's health may not be good.

"Keen observers now are noticing that his hands are looking pretty black on top, which is a sign of injections going in when other parts of the body can't take injections," Lord Dannatt told Sky News.

"It's interesting to note that, and just to watch whether he is as fit and well as he would like to portray. It's an interesting area to keep an eye on," he added.

A US intelligence report had also suggested that Vladimir Putin may be suffering from an "advanced form of cancer" a few months ago.

Vladimir Putin turned 70 last month as he faces the biggest challenge to his rule amid Russia suffering huge losses in Ukraine, triggering the gravest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Quoting, “General SVR” telegram channel, Sky News had earlier reported that Vladimir Putin has been complaining about “aching pains” before important war room meetings.

“(Putin) complained of aching pain in the abdominal cavity, which could not be quickly stopped, and he held the meeting leaning forward, trying to maintain a natural posture,” the report said.

