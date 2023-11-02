Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Vladimir Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty

Vladimir Putin revokes Russia's ratification of nuclear test ban treaty

AFP |
Nov 02, 2023 03:19 PM IST

The 1996 treaty outlaws all nuclear explosions, including live tests of nuclear weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a law revoking Russia's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin.(AFP)

The 1996 treaty outlaws all nuclear explosions, including live tests of nuclear weapons, though it never came into force because some key countries -- including the United States and China -- never ratified it.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The West has accused Russia of using reckless nuclear rhetoric since it launched its offensive on Ukraine last February.

Putin last week oversaw ballistic missile drills in what Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said was practice for a "massive" retaliatory nuclear strike against an unnamed enemy.

Putin also said last month he was "not ready to say" whether Russia would carry out live nuclear tests.

The bill to revoke the treaty passed through Russia's parliament last month in a fast-track process.

During parliamentary hearings, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the move to revoke the treaty was a response to the United States' "cynicism" and "boorish attitudes" on nuclear weapons.

Although it never entered into force, the agreement was ratified by 178 countries, including nuclear powers France and Britain, and has symbolic value.

Its backers say it established an international norm against live tests of nuclear weapons, but critics say the potential of the deal remains unrealised without the ratifications of major nuclear powers.

Russia's parliament ratified the agreement in June 2000, six months after Putin first became president.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vladimir putin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP