World News / Vladimir Putin's spy chief says he met with CIA director, talked Ukraine: Report

world news
Published on Nov 30, 2022 06:36 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The two met in Turkey on November 14 in the highest-level face-to-face contact between the Russia and US since Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: Sergei Naryshkin, head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service is seen. (AP)
ByMallika Soni

Russian foreign intelligence chief Sergei Naryshkin said in an interview that he discussed nuclear issues and Ukraine in a meeting earlier this month with United States Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns.

The two met in Turkey on November 14 in the highest-level face-to-face contact between the Russia and US since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February.

Washington earlier said William Burns delivered a warning about the consequences of any Russian use of nuclear weapons. Elizabeth Rood, chargee d'affaires at the U.S. embassy in Moscow, told Russia's RIA news agency that William Burns "did not negotiate anything and he did not discuss a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine".

“For my part, I confirm Ms Rood's statement. Additionally, I can note that the most frequently used words at this meeting were 'strategic stability', 'nuclear security', 'Ukraine' and 'Kyiv regime',” Sergei Naryshkin said.

Sergei Naryshkin also confirmed Elizabeth Rood's comments that the two countries had a channel to manage risks and that if there was a need for another such conversation, it could happen.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
