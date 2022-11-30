Climate activists deflate tyres of over 900 SUVs in ‘largest action’. Here's why

Climate activists' group Tyre Extinguishers took their "largest ever night of action against SUVs", with tyres of over 900 Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) deflated worldwide. The highest number of SUV tyres were deflated in the United Kingdom (340 SUVs), followed by Switzerland (172), Germany (124), France (112), Sweden (72), United States (52) and Austria (11).

The group took action in Amsterdam and Enschede in the Netherlands, Paris and Lyon in France, Berlin, Bonn, Essen, Hanover and Saarbrucken in Germany, Bristol, Leeds, London and Dundee in the UK, Malmo in Sweden, Innsbruck in Austria, Zurich and Winterthur in Switzerland, and New York in the US.

"Last night (the evening of Monday 28th November and early morning of Tuesday 29th November), citizens in eight countries deflated tyres on nearly 900 polluting SUVs. This is the biggest coordinated global action against high-carbon vehicles in history, with many more to come," the group said in a statement.

"This is the largest night of action yet," the statement added.

"We want to show that anyone, everywhere, can take climate action to end the dominance of massive cars in the world’s cities. All they need is a leaflet and a lentil! Our movement will continue to grow – once the idea is out there, it can’t be stopped,” Marion Walker, Tyre Extinguishers spokesperson said.

The Tyre Extinguishers have criticised SUVs as unnecessary ‘luxury emissions’, by the wealthy and privileged as they consider the vehicle a climate disaster.

